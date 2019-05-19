|
|
Michael L. Tucker
Lakewood - Michael L. Tucker, 69, of Lakewood passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife, Darlene by his side, 4 daughters and other loving family members Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He fought a most courageous battle with cancer for almost 5 years. Michael worked for Zenith Marketing Group, Freehold for many years before retiring in 2018. Born in Lakehurst, he was raised in Jackson and lived in Silverton before moving to Lakewood 9 years ago. Michael was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School and was recipient of the Jackson Memorial High School Alumni Hall of Fame Award in 2015. He received his Associates degree from Greater Hartford Community College. Michael served in the U.S. Navy aboard a Nuclear Submarine from 1968-1970. Michael was a member of the Sunrise Lodge #288 of Free and Accepted Masons, Toms River. He was initiated in 1986. Active in the Masonic Lodge, he was Junior Warden in 1989 and Senior Warden in 1991, Worshipful Master in 1991, Right Worshipful Grand Sword Bearer in 1994, Right Worshipful District Ritual Instructor in 2012, Right Worshipful District Deputy Grand Master 20th Masonic District in 2015, Right Worshipful District Deputy Grand Master Emeritus in 2017 and recipient of the Daniel Cox Award in 2018. Michael's professional affiliations include Valley of Trenton A.A.S.R., Crescent Temple A.A.O.N.M.S., Carasaljo Chapter No. 49 O.E.S., Goodwin Chapter No. 36 R.A.M., 20th Masonic District Association and Society of St. John. Michael was predeceased by his brother James F. Tucker, Jr., 2 sisters Patricia Clayton and Cynthia Kokin, and half brother James Michael Tucker. Michael is survived by his wife Darlene, 4 daughters Alexandra L. Slap and her husband, Derek, Amy E. Tucker-West and her husband, David, Vicki L. Colasanti and her husband, Chad, Karen F. Matthews-Castillo and her husband, Nestor, 2 brothers Harold C. Tucker and his wife, Jean, Paul E. Hendrickson, his half brother Jeff Tucker, his sister Susan Childs and her husband, Charles, his brother-in-law Larry Snyder and his wife, Sharon, 7 grandchildren Margaret Slap, Zoe Slap, Charles Tucker Slap, Brandon Kopack, Courtney Kopack, Gage Matthews, Kaden Castillo and many extended family and friends. Memorial service 1:00pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sunrise Lodge No. 288, 110 Route 37 West, Toms River. Please, no flowers at the Lodge. For memorial contributions in memory of` Michael Tucker, please make check payable to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA and mail to Sunrise Lodge #288, 110 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019