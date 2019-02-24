|
Michael Lee Ingraham
The Villages, FL - Michael Lee Ingraham passed away January 23rd after a short stay at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Born to Guthrie Lee Ingraham and Margie Olsen Ingraham on October 1, 1938 in Paterson, NJ, the youngest of four boys. Mike attended Montclair Academy and graduated from Bucknell University in PA. He served honorably in the Army Active and Reserve corps. Mike was chief copy writer for several Medical and Pharmaceutical Advertising companies in NYC and opened his own P.I. Advertising Agency from 1979 to 1987 with his friend Tony Pozsonyi. Living on his small horse farm in Freehold, NJ is where Mike found his love and enjoyment, tending to the horses and chickens before boarding the bus to commute to NYC. Taking part in all his children's activities, helping his wife with all her Church activities, Mike was always there. When their children moved to different locales, he and his wife Kathy relocated to the Villages to enjoy the lifestyle it delivered. He enjoyed billiards, pickleball, golf, HAM radio and so loved our local Philharmonic Orchestra. Michael Lived and enjoyed Life. Michael is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Peter and David, daughter Karen, and 6 grandchildren.
