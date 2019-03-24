|
Michael Leonard LaBrutto
Brick - Michael Leonard LaBrutto, 32, of Brick died Thursday at his home. He was born in Rahway, NJ and lived in Winfield Park before moving to Brick 26 years ago.
Michael was an Ironworker for Local 11 in Newark was a parishioner of Visitation Church . He loved fishing, collecting sea glass on the beach, playing softball and building things.
Surviving are his parents Leonard and Deborah LaBrutto; his brother Nicholas and his wife Natali of Winfield Park and his sister Katielynn at home
Visitation will be Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ . A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Michael's memory would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019