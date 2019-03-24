Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Michael LaBrutto
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Brick - Michael Leonard LaBrutto, 32, of Brick died Thursday at his home. He was born in Rahway, NJ and lived in Winfield Park before moving to Brick 26 years ago.

Michael was an Ironworker for Local 11 in Newark was a parishioner of Visitation Church . He loved fishing, collecting sea glass on the beach, playing softball and building things.

Surviving are his parents Leonard and Deborah LaBrutto; his brother Nicholas and his wife Natali of Winfield Park and his sister Katielynn at home

Visitation will be Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ . A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Michael's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
