Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Michael Leotti Obituary
Michael Leotti

Brick - Michael (Mike) Leotti of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was 64 years old.

He was a graduate of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ. He was recently retired after a long, successful career as a Director of Logistics with Ashland, Inc., formerly ISP Chemicals, LLC.

He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Leotti in 1995, his wife of 39 years, Loreen Leotti in 2016, and his son-in-law, Brian Byrne in 2015. Surviving are his loving mother, Mary Leotti, brother Robert Leotti and his wife Denise, his devoted daughters Nichole Leotti and her partner Rudolph Vilardi, Andrea Messina and her husband Anthony Messina, and his loving grandchildren Anthony and Cecilia Messina. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nephews and nieces.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -