Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leroy Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Leroy Collins Obituary
Michael Leroy Collins

Michael Leroy Collins passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. Born December 18, 1951 in Portland, OR and raised in Monmouth County, he was a dedicated member of the Oakhurst VFW Color Guard. Michael is survived by his partner, Robin Leary, his mother, Josephine Pastuszka, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 5 children and his grandchildren. A memorial celebrating Michael's life will be held at a later date (TBA). For additional information, please visit: www.hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -