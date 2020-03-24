|
Michael Leroy Collins
Michael Leroy Collins passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. Born December 18, 1951 in Portland, OR and raised in Monmouth County, he was a dedicated member of the Oakhurst VFW Color Guard. Michael is survived by his partner, Robin Leary, his mother, Josephine Pastuszka, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 5 children and his grandchildren. A memorial celebrating Michael's life will be held at a later date (TBA). For additional information, please visit: www.hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020