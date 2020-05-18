Michael Letso



Lavallette - On Tuesday May 12, 2020, Michael Gardner Letso of Lavallette, NJ, loving husband, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord. He was 57 years old.



Also known as Mike to some his friends, he was born on May 4, 1963 to Peter and Winifred Letso in Plainfield, NJ. Mike graduated from Kean University in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in music education. He spent the next 24 years teaching music in Marlboro Township Public Schools where he was beloved by both his students and fellow teachers. On June 24, 2000 he married the love of his life, Tracey Ann Tegeder, and they raised two sons together, Derek and Chase.



Michael was a unique and gifted man, ruled by three great passions- surfing, music, and his love of Jesus Christ. Out of these passions flowed his immense love for his family whom he blessed with elements of each. Although Mike grew up in North Plainfield, his summers were spent in Chadwick Beach where he fell in love with the sea and sand. He started surfing at a young age and continued for the rest of his life. His children grew up with a love of surfing, as well as for the multitude of sports Mike taught them. Mike also learned to play the guitar as a child and would spend countless hours in his room practicing. He could play hundreds and hundreds of songs for his family and friends without ceasing. Every family occasion turned into a sing along with Mike. His children, nieces and nephews, and especially his students developed a deep love of music from "Uncle Mike" and "Mr. Letso". Michael came to Christ later in life but was so indwelt by the Holy Spirit that it visibly changed him. He came to live the Gospel in such a way that everyone he touched knew there was something different about him. He served as a ruling elder and led the music at Faith Bible Church (OPC) in Brick, NJ for the past 4 years.



Michael is predeceased by his parents Peter and Winifred. He is survived by his sister Debra Pace, his brothers Peter Letso and Robert Letso, his wife of nearly 20 years, Tracey Letso, his son Derek Johnson and his wife Morgan, his son Chase Johnson, many nieces and nephews, and 3 grandchildren, Kayla, Luke, and Matthew.



Private services were held at Kettle Creek Cemetery, Brick, NJ.









