Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lewis Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lewis Dixon Obituary
Michael Lewis Dixon

Sanford, NC - Michael Lewis Dixon, formerly of Wall Township and Key Colony Beach, Fl, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9th, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, NC. He was 73.

Michael was pre-deceased by his father, Leo R. 'Bud' Dixon in 1998 and his mother, Dorothy Becker in 2001. Surviving are a son, Kevin M. Dixon of Farmingdale; a daughter, Melissa B. Yamello and her husband Gary, of West Long Branch; a sister Donna Renfro and her husband Sam, a brother, John Dixon (all of Cameron, NC); three grandchildren - Christian Dixon, Nicholas & Jessica Yamello, and a niece and nephew.

A memorial service is planned and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.