Michael Lewis Dixon
Sanford, NC - Michael Lewis Dixon, formerly of Wall Township and Key Colony Beach, Fl, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9th, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, NC. He was 73.
Michael was pre-deceased by his father, Leo R. 'Bud' Dixon in 1998 and his mother, Dorothy Becker in 2001. Surviving are a son, Kevin M. Dixon of Farmingdale; a daughter, Melissa B. Yamello and her husband Gary, of West Long Branch; a sister Donna Renfro and her husband Sam, a brother, John Dixon (all of Cameron, NC); three grandchildren - Christian Dixon, Nicholas & Jessica Yamello, and a niece and nephew.
A memorial service is planned and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019