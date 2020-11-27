1/1
Michael Long
Michael Long

Belmar - Michael Long, 63 of Belmar passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Mike was born in Jersey City, and had resided in West Paterson before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. As a Belmar resident, he was a dedicated Parishioner of the Church of St. Rose and a renowned member of the Belmar Fishing Club. He was a longtime member of the Deal Golf & Country Club.

He was a proud graduate of West Virginia University and was a member of the Alumni Association and the Mountaineer Athletic Club.

Mike had been employed with the Wilson Walton Corporation since 1979 and had served as owner and President since 1996, working up until the time of his passing.

Mike was an avid reader and traveler and enjoyed his annual golf trip with Jacob's Raiders to Myrtle Beach, SC.

He was predeceased by parents Anthony and Eleanor (nee Mass) Longo and his brother Anthony "Tony" Longo.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 38 years Melody ( nee Harkin) Long, his 3 beloved sons Tyler, Tanner, and Travis, his wife's family and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00am in the Church of St. Rose, 603 7th Ave., Belmar. Please go directly to the Church on Wednesday, there will not be a procession from the funeral home prior to the Mass.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests a donation in Mike's name to St. Rose Church.

To offer condolences to the Long family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
the Church of St. Rose
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
