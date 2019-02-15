Michael Lorusso



Berkeley Twp. - Michael Lorusso, 95, of Holiday City South, Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.



Born in Bronx, NY, he lived in Hoboken and North Bergen, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1992.



Michael was a US Navy WWII veteran, serving on the Destroyer Chauncey in the Pacific theater attaining the rank of Seaman First Class.



He was a skilled mechanic and businessman as owner of Teaneck Shell then was owner of Apache Auto Wreckers in Ridgefield Park, NJ.



Michael was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. and was a member of the VFW. He was also a long time member of the Buoncammino Society in North Bergen, which celebrated his family heritage from a small town in Italy.



He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine, in 2013 who were married for 66 years.



Michael was a loving father and surviving are his son and daughter in law Michael and Eileen Lorusso of New York City, his granddaughter Alexis Lorusso, his sister Marie Savignano of Bronx, NY, and a brother in law Michael Ceglia of Berkeley Twp.



A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday March 16, 10:30AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp.



Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.