Michael M. DiLorenzo
Michael M. DiLorenzo

Whiting - Michael M DiLorenzo, 80, of Whiting died Thursday May 14, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in Hazlet for over 20 years and then in North FT Myers and Naples for 17 years before moving to Whiting last year. He served in the Army from 1962-1963. He worked for Sea Land-Stevedores, Elizabeth Seaport for over 35 years before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed all that life offered including the sun, beach, swimming and dancing to the music of the 1950's. He was a fun loving, happy and very generous man to others and helped whenever he could. Most especially, he loved his family. He leaves behind Stephanie, his beloved wife of 58 years and sons Michael, Joseph and Anthony & his wife Danielle; daughter, Lisa Rodio; brother, Anthony & his wife Sylvia; and sister, Loretta DiLorenzo; 8 grandchildren: Cassandra, Nicholas, Christina, Christian, Anthony Jr, Luke, Ava and Kaia. Private visitation is Tuesday 2-4 PM with a 2:30 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester, with live streaming at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to TSC Alliance to search for a cure for Tuberous Sclerosis (tscalliance.org) or FCDC-Covid-19 Relief 811 Warren St, Toms River, NJ 08753. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
MAY
19
Service
02:30 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
