Michael M. Wyman
Belford - Michael M. Wyman, 84, of Belford, NJ, passed away on November 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Orange, NJ to Anita and Joseph Wyman. Mike served his country in the U.S Marines at the end of the Korean War. He worked in the Telecommunications field for 45 years. Mike met his future bride at the Jersey Shore. They lived in Jersey City after they married, then moved to Middletown to raise their family. Mike spent many years volunteering for his children's sports teams. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America for 65 years earning his Wood Badge Beads and he was a Vigil member of the Order of The Arrow. Mike was a longtime and faithful parishioner at St. Mary's Church where he ushered the noon Mass for many years. Mike and his wife loved to travel and visited all 50 states and parts of Canada. They also enjoyed snowbirding in their home in Florida.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joan (Mikulak) Wyman; three sons, Michael (Kelli) Wyman, Robert (Joann) Wyman, David Wyman; daughter, Susan (Robert) Caggiano; granddaughter, Kayla Wyman; brother Robert Wyman; niece, Dawn Meredith (Greg); two grand nephews, JT and Dean Meredith; uncle, Nicholas Perrini; and an extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his sister in law, Ann Wyman; nephews, Mark and Bobby Wyman; brother in law, Peter Gallagher; and nephew, Peter Gallagher.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:15 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Michael 's name to the Monmouth County Boy Scouts of America, 705 Ginesi Drive, Morganville, NJ, 07751 or Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019