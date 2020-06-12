Michael Mannino
Tinton Falls - Michael Mannino, 45, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Michael was born on September 15, 1974 in Queens, NY and lived with his family for a short time in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Hazlet in 1977, where he was raised. Michael remained in Hazlet, until recently settled in Tinton Falls one year ago. He was a graduate of Raritan High School and Rutgers University. Michael worked as a Chauffeur for many years for Arrow Limousine. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend to many.
Michael is survived by his adoring mother, Catherine (Izzo) Mannino, his beloved father, Anthony Mannino, his loving brother, Anthony Mannino and his wife, Kelly, of Eatontown, his dear uncles, Paul Mannino and his wife, Laura, and Fiore Izzo, and his cherished niece who was the apple of his eye, Maggie Mannino, along with many cousins, extended family and friends. Michael will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730. Michael's visitation and services were held privately for the immediate family only and he was entombed at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.