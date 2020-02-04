|
Michael Mantella
Marlboro - Michael P. Mantella, 73, of Marlboro, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Michael was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and resided in Marlboro for 37 years. Michael was employed by Prudential for 39 years as the Director of Information Technology in Holmdel. He was a member of the American Legion and a proud Sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Michael is survived by his wife Eileen (nee Kinahan); daughters Lisa and Colleen; and son Mike Jr.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Historic Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020