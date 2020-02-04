Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mantella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mantella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Mantella Obituary
Michael Mantella

Marlboro - Michael P. Mantella, 73, of Marlboro, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Michael was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and resided in Marlboro for 37 years. Michael was employed by Prudential for 39 years as the Director of Information Technology in Holmdel. He was a member of the American Legion and a proud Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Michael is survived by his wife Eileen (nee Kinahan); daughters Lisa and Colleen; and son Mike Jr.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Historic Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -