In Loving Memory
Michael "Spyder" McGuire
07/04/1954 - 03/15/2009
It's been 10 years and we're still remembering... your
gentle voice & calm manner, your jeep & love for
iced tea and M&Ms. Your acceptance & patience with
everyone. How you were the best listener and always
so funny. Your love for the beach and boardwalk, the
radio & the Beatles. Your devotion to family, friends
& job. Longing to hear "Brunch with the Beatles" and
"The Magical Mystery Tune". We'll never forget your
kindness and courageous struggle... missing YOU.
"Whisper words of wisdom... Let It Be"
Always Loving You,
Mom, Sharon, Jim, John, Tom & families
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019