Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Spyder" McGuire

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Michael "Spyder" McGuire In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Michael "Spyder" McGuire

07/04/1954 - 03/15/2009

It's been 10 years and we're still remembering... your

gentle voice & calm manner, your jeep & love for

iced tea and M&Ms. Your acceptance & patience with

everyone. How you were the best listener and always

so funny. Your love for the beach and boardwalk, the

radio & the Beatles. Your devotion to family, friends

& job. Longing to hear "Brunch with the Beatles" and

"The Magical Mystery Tune". We'll never forget your

kindness and courageous struggle... missing YOU.

"Whisper words of wisdom... Let It Be"

Always Loving You,

Mom, Sharon, Jim, John, Tom & families
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.