|
|
Michael McKeever
Little Egg Harbor - Michael McKeever, 52 of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Thursday August 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City, he grew up and resided in Manasquan before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1999. He was a gentle giant with a quick wit and a big heart.
Mike was devoted to his family and nothing made that more evident than the many years he cared for his father. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, Sunday afternoon football, watching the Yankees, and working outdoors. Michael is predeceased by his parents, John J. and Margaret McKeever, and a brother John P. McKeever and his nephew Andrew Burke.
Surviving are his wife and soulmate, Cathy McKeever, his siblings Gerri and Chuck Wich, Mary and Dan Burke, Ann and Jimmy Jones, Frank McKeever and Joan and Joe Gallagher; his sister-in-law Robin McKeever; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Paul and Eileen Smith; his sister-in-law Kelly and her husband Louis Gliatta. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews Jaime, Jennifer, Jill and Joey Gallagher, Kelli Vittoria, Maggie and Sean Wich, Paige and Delaney Burke and Anna Gliatta. He will be deeply missed by other cherished family and friends as well.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home,2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Memorial mass will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019, 9:30 am at St. Mark's RC Church, Sea Girt. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Wall Twp. Donations in his memory may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. Condolences may be to sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019