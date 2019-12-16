|
|
Michael O'Keefe
Oakhurst - Michael O'Keefe, 71, of Oakhurst, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. Mike was born in Paterson, NJ and is a former resident of Hawthorne, NJ. He served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He moved to the Jersey Shore in 1982. He owned and operated AOK Classic Motors in Clayton and Ocean, NJ. He was a lover of sunshine, music, good times, classic cars, his pets, and most importantly, his family.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, Agnes and Bertram O'Keefe. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Susan; his daughter, Dr. Alyssa May and husband John, their children Michael and Annie (Oakhurst, NJ); his son, Michael O'Keefe Jr. and wife Patrice, their children Corey and Brendan (Midland Park, NJ); his stepson, Dr. Jeffrey Herman and wife Robyn, their children Matthew and Amanda (Colts Neck, NJ).
All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, NJ on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to in Mike's memory. The family prays for a cure for Parkinson's Disease. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019