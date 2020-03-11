|
|
Michael (Mickey) was born July 17, 1932 in the lower east side of New York City. He married his childhood sweetheart Mildred (Carmela Marino) on May 23rd, 1953 just before he was deployed to serve in the Korean War. He was a decorated Veteran in the United States Army, assigned to the Special Counter-Fire Platoon of the 14th and 25th Infantry attaining the rank of Platoon Sergeant. Michael held architectural degrees and licenses in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. After several years working for The Eggers Group Michael owned a private practice until retiring in the year 2000. As a resident of Bradley Beach, NJ, he then offered his expertise to local homeowners and as chairman of Bradley Beach Zoning Board and was honored to be chosen as the Grand Marshall of Bradley Beach 28th Memorial Day Parade.Michael and his wife Mildred lived in Staten Island with their 3 children before moving to Manalapan, NJ in 1967. The Conoscenti's along with many cousins vacationed in Bradley Beach every summer, a family tradition that started in the 1930's. In 1995 they became permanent residents of Bradley Beach, and soon many family members followed. Bradley Beach became the family neighborhood reminiscent to their New York City childhood surrounded by grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was a loving and caring family man and dear friend to many. His joy was spending time with his family, horse racing, watching sports and wine making. Michael is survived by his wife Mildred, daughter Tina and her husband Rich Scannell, daughter Mary Alexander, son Anthony Conoscenti, his grandchildren Maria and her husband Eric, James and his wife Samantha, Michael and his wife Leanna, Alexis and her husband Jason, Richie Scannell, Julia, Dominic, and Olivia, his five great grandchildren Carmela, Eric, James, Alex and Callie, his sister Lucille and husband Frank Giacino, and many nieces and nephews and beloved friends.Services will be held at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ on Friday, March 13th between the hours of 3pm and 7pm. A Mass service will be held at Ascension Church of Bradley Beach on Saturday March 14th at 10 am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to Bradley Beach First Aid Squad or Fire Department.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2020