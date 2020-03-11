|
Michael P. Fiorentino
Toms River - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Patrick Fiorentino, 49, on March 9, 2020. He passed at Community Medical surrounded by loved ones. He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He was a friend to everyone he met and all who knew him knew how hardworking he was, how loyal, generous and kind. He was devoted to his family and would help anyone with anything at any time. He will be missed by many. Mike was pre-deceased by his mother Arlene. He is survived by his father Art, his children Holly and Michael Anthony, his Aunt Elaine, his sister Eileen and his niece Lauren. Mike proudly worked for the Public Works Dept. of Toms River for the last 20 years where he'll be missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Michael's life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Funeral service will begin at 5:00pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.Tampa, FL 33607 who helped him so much as a child.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020