Michael Pasquale



Monmouth Beach - Michael Pasquale, 60, of Monmouth Beach, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.



Michael was born in Elizabeth and was raised in Linden before moving to Monmouth County in 1999. Michael graduated from Pace University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He served his country honorably for three years in the United States Marine Corp. Michael was a life member of the American Legion, Post #328, Clark and served as Secretary of the Clark Honorary PBA #125.



Most important in Michael's life were his two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Sarah, who he loved to watch perform in their dance and theatre presentations.



Michael will always be remembered for his larger than life personality and how much he brightened the lives of all he touched.



Michael was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Anthony, and his brother Raymond.



He is survived by his loving daughters, Olivia and Sarah and their mom Jennifer Pasquale; his siblings Rose O'Neil, Anthony Pasquale, Nancy Forrester, Felix Pasquale, Antoinette Pisani as well as his lifelong friend, John Gregorio.



Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, Friday April 12th, 4 until 8 pm. Funeral services, Saturday, April 13th, 10:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of customary remembrances, Michael's family suggests contributions in his honor to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties, 305 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or the SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Michael's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary