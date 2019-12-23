Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Brick - Michael Filippone, age 88 of Brick, passed away peacefully Saturday December 21, 2019.

Michael was a Korean War Veteran, Foreman for Ford Motor Company in Mahwah for 30 years and later became the owner of Mr. Insurance in Dumont for 30 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 348 in Brick.

Surviving are his wife Shirley Filippone, daughter Lisa Little and husband Mitch. Also surviving are his brother Vincent and 2 grandchildren Marisa and Mark.

Visitation will be Thursday 3-7 PM with religious services at 6:30 PM and Friday 1:30pm-2:00PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at the B.G.W.C.D. Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. #5, Norwalk, Ct. 06851. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolehfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
