Michael R. Taylor
Tinton Falls - Michael R. Taylor of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away at home on May 10, 2020. He was 59.
Michael graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1979. He was a resident of Tinton Falls for over 35 years, where he owned and operated Taylor's Lawn Care & Landscaping.
Michael was predeceased by his mother Annette. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Taylor; his son Jared Taylor; his father Robert Taylor; his brother Steven Nielson; and his sisters Darlene Taylor and Jessica Green.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Associated Humane Society of Tinton Falls at www.ahscares.net For online condolences, full obituary, please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Tinton Falls - Michael R. Taylor of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away at home on May 10, 2020. He was 59.
Michael graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1979. He was a resident of Tinton Falls for over 35 years, where he owned and operated Taylor's Lawn Care & Landscaping.
Michael was predeceased by his mother Annette. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Taylor; his son Jared Taylor; his father Robert Taylor; his brother Steven Nielson; and his sisters Darlene Taylor and Jessica Green.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Associated Humane Society of Tinton Falls at www.ahscares.net For online condolences, full obituary, please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020.