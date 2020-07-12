1/
Michael Rainsford
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Rainsford

Monroe Twp. - Michael Rainsford of Monroe Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 84 surrounded by his immediate family.

Michael was born in January 1936 to William and Margaret Rainsford and raised in Brooklyn, NY.

Michael spent over 40 years as an accountant in the pharmaceutical industry. He was a devout parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord RC Church in Monroe Twp.

Michael leaves behind his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Mary Frances. He is survived by his daughter Johanna and husband John, son Kevin and wife Norah, and son Timothy (TJ). He was predeceased by his son Francis. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, three siblings, and many other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday July 14, 2020 and from 9:15am to 9:45am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555, www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Wednesday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30am at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 185 Applegarth Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by Interment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick Twp.

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public life and activities, all current guidelines will be observed including the use of face coverings and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Michael can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation at www.fightec.org or to a charity of one's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Visitation
09:15 - 09:45 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
09:45 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord RC Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Interment
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved