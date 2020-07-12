Michael Rainsford
Monroe Twp. - Michael Rainsford of Monroe Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 84 surrounded by his immediate family.
Michael was born in January 1936 to William and Margaret Rainsford and raised in Brooklyn, NY.
Michael spent over 40 years as an accountant in the pharmaceutical industry. He was a devout parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord RC Church in Monroe Twp.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Mary Frances. He is survived by his daughter Johanna and husband John, son Kevin and wife Norah, and son Timothy (TJ). He was predeceased by his son Francis. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, three siblings, and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday July 14, 2020 and from 9:15am to 9:45am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555, www.demarcofuneralhome.com
. Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Wednesday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30am at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 185 Applegarth Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by Interment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick Twp.
As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public life and activities, all current guidelines will be observed including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Michael can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation at www.fightec.org
or to a charity of one's choice
.