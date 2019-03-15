|
Michael Ray Gordon
- - Michael Ray Gordon, 72, passed away on February 24 in Boca Raton, Fl.. He is survived by his wife Arleen and their two children: his son Brent and his wife Amanda; his daughter Brittany Rauch and her husband Tom; four grandchildren, Landon, Brody, Carter and Kensington; his brother David and his wife Joan; his in-laws Beth and Ira Erstling, Thelma Kebea, and Ronald Rosenberg. He was also adored by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a mortgage broker and realtor professionally, but to his wife he was a dedicated and caring husband, to his children he was their role model for kindness and goodness, to his grandchildren he was a hero who could do anything, to his friends he was the life of the party and the model of loyalty, and to his pets he was simply their world. A private gathering to remember his life will be held March 22, 2019
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019