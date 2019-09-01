Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Michael "Rowdy" Rhode


1965 - 2019
Michael "Rowdy" Rhode Obituary
Michael "Rowdy" Rhode

Monmouth Beach - Michael "Rowdy" Rhode, 53, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on August 29, 2019. He grew up in Carteret, NJ, and graduated from St. Joe's High School in Metuchen, NJ. Michael was very proud to be a first responder during 9/11. He enjoyed many years spent on Hunter Mountain as a ski patroller.

He is predeceased by his sister Kathy Rhode Wilson and his brother Kevin Rhode. Surviving are his cherished children Dylan Rhode and Hunter Rhode, his loving parents James and Mickey Rhode, his Uncle Will Ryan, his Aunts Pat Short and her husband Dennis and Josie Fields and his cousin Luke Short and his wife Jenna Glendye.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. In respect of Michael's wishes, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Michael's memory to The Spinal Cord Injury Project, 604 Allison Road, D-251, Piscataway, NJ 08854 or online at www.keck.rutgers.edu (Click "Donate/Gift of Hope"). Please visit Michael's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019
