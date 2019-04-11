|
Michael Richard Uhl
Point Pleasant - Michael Richard Uhl, 29, died suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home. Michael worked as a stocking clerk for Stop N Shop in Point Pleasant Beach. He loved music, great books, lively discussion and the ocean. Some of his happiest memories were made working on the Norma K during the summer months when he was younger.
Born in Lakewood he was a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant Beach and Boro, and was a 2007 graduate of Point Pleasant Boro High School. He also spent several years in Seattle, WA where he worked as a barista.
Michael was predeceased by his father, Frank (Rick) Uhl in 1998; and by his paternal grandparents, Dick and Jeanne Uhl; as well as his maternal grandfather, Reverend Robert Rose. Surviving are his mother, Lisa Deeves and her husband, Mark Deeves of Point Pleasant; brother, Christopher Uhl of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Julia Conway of Point Pleasant; his maternal grandmother, Marie Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA; uncles, Brian Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA and Chris Hazel of Springfield, OH; and cousins, Ellie Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA and Nicole Heller of Chesapeake, VA.
Visiting will be on Saturday from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A short service will be conducted at 6pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Opioid Crisis Response Fund.
A go fund me page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/michael-uhl
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019