Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Uhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Richard Uhl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Richard Uhl Obituary
Michael Richard Uhl

Point Pleasant - Michael Richard Uhl, 29, died suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home. Michael worked as a stocking clerk for Stop N Shop in Point Pleasant Beach. He loved music, great books, lively discussion and the ocean. Some of his happiest memories were made working on the Norma K during the summer months when he was younger.

Born in Lakewood he was a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant Beach and Boro, and was a 2007 graduate of Point Pleasant Boro High School. He also spent several years in Seattle, WA where he worked as a barista.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Frank (Rick) Uhl in 1998; and by his paternal grandparents, Dick and Jeanne Uhl; as well as his maternal grandfather, Reverend Robert Rose. Surviving are his mother, Lisa Deeves and her husband, Mark Deeves of Point Pleasant; brother, Christopher Uhl of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Julia Conway of Point Pleasant; his maternal grandmother, Marie Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA; uncles, Brian Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA and Chris Hazel of Springfield, OH; and cousins, Ellie Rose of Buffalo Junction, VA and Nicole Heller of Chesapeake, VA.

Visiting will be on Saturday from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A short service will be conducted at 6pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Opioid Crisis Response Fund.

A go fund me page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/michael-uhl

For more info please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now