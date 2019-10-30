|
|
Michael Riley Carroll
Brick - Michael Riley Carroll, 45, of Brick passed away at home on October 29, 2019. Born in Livingston, Michael lived in Holmdel for 24 years, in Freehold for 12 years, and then settled in Brick 10 years ago.
Mike was a loving and compassionate person who was pleasant and kind to all those he met. He loved people, children, dogs and especially spectator sports; such as, baseball, football, and hockey; more specifically, The New York Yankees, The New York Giants, and The New York Rangers.
Mike loved movies and had a phenomenal memory for movie titles, actors, sports teams, and sports stats. He put that memory to good use when he won first place in his Pro Football Fantasy League in 2018 and in his Pro Hockey Fantasy League in 2019.
One of his longest jobs was delivering medical supplies (hospital beds, oxygen tanks, etc.) to homebound patients. When he could no longer drive his delivery route he began working for "Open Door" a service organization for disabled young adults. He would drive a van to pick up and deliver his clients, with whom he developed a great rapport and affection. When Mike began dialysis and had to stop driving his clients, they missed him terribly.
He handled his many medical trials and tribulations with grace and patience. He could recite the unpronounceable names of all the many medications he took and what they were for. He never lost his sense of humor or his joy in the simple things in life. He was a gentle soul who never had an unkind word about anyone. He will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife of 10 years, Kelly Carroll, his mother and father, Elaine and Stephen Carroll of Toms River, his brothers Nicholas Carroll of Asbury Park and Philip Carroll of St. Paul, MN; mother and father in law, Edward and Darlene Chruscicki, his sister in law, Candice Chruscicki, and by his dogs Cali and Max.
Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ on Friday, November 1st from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Mary R.C. Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation in his memory to the www.kidney.org. To share a memory of Mike or to leave a message of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019