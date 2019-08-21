|
|
Michael Robert Gargiulo
Whiting - Michael Robert (Bob) Gargiulo, 80, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Cranbury and Robbinsville before moving to Whiting in 2003. Bob was a union pipe fitter and trustee of Local 274 in Ridgefield Park, NJ. He was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. Anthony of Padua in Hightstown and a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Ginna Gargiulo; his sister, Rita Toscano in 1975 and her son-in-law, James Parke in 2010. He is survived by four daughters, Lauren Duquette and her husband, Mark of Andover, NH, Christine Sutton and John Benner of St. Cloud, FL, Diane Parke of Howell, NJ and Virginia Gargiulo and her wife, Mary Denham of Brick, NJ; four grandchildren, Jesse Parke, MaryJane Wittel, Amy Wittel and Amelia Parke and dear friends, Jill Rhode, Vince and Ellen Spiezio, Frank and Rita Viverito and Janet Brodsky.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22nd from 4-8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. On Friday, Aug. 23rd calling hours will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:45 a.m., at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. For information, direction and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019