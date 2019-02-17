|
|
Michael Robert James Leist
Redondo Beach, CA - Michael Robert James Leist died Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Redondo Beach, California. He was born and raised in Scotch Plains, New Jersey where he lived for 18 years. Following high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Army, Infantry and served for 8 years, including a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2012, and the last four years in Army Reserves. Following his service to the United States Army, Michael moved to California where he attended school at El Camino College and California State University, Long Beach.
Michael is survived by his mother, Norma Delepine, his father, Michael Gerard Leist, and his two sisters, Caitlin and Christie Leist. He is also survived by cousins, aunts, uncles and two grandparents, Maureen P. Delepine of Middletown, NJ and Ruth Christie Leist of Mountainside, NJ.
Michael is predeceased by his grandfathers, Robert James Leist, WWII veteran in US Army and Francis X. Delepine, US Marine Corps veteran; as well as cousins Lauren Marie Delepine, Taylor Ruane Delepine, and Byard Penrose Bridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, 456 State Hwy #35, Red Bank NJ 07701. An additional memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at American Martyrs Church, 624 15th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Michael Robert James Leist to: or www.freedomservicedogs.org or www.petsforvets.com. For more information, to send condolences or for directions please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019