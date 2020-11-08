Michael S. DellaPolla



Michael S DellaPolla passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. He was 54.



Michael was born in Long Island City on August 25, 1966 to Carol DellaPolla (nee. Carson) and the late Anthony J. DellaPolla.



Michael worked as a seafood clerk at the Acme in Little Silver.



Michael leaves behind; his loving mother Carol of Union Beach; his adored fiance Andrea Tito of Union Beach; his Aunt Ronnie Prush; his Aunt Marie and Uncle Steve; his cousins Stephen, Debbie, Donnie; Andrew, Chris, John, Stacey, Tammy, Steve, and their many children. Michael cherished his family and friends and he will be missed by all.



Michael is in heaven chasing rainbows with his father Anthony; his two grandmothers Mary and Philomenia; his Uncle Paul; and Aunt Barbara.



Services for Michael will be private at this time.









