Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Michael S. Pansulla Obituary
Michael S. Pansulla

Beachwood - Michael S. Pansulla, age 32, of Beachwood passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home after a long battle with addiction. He was born in Livingston, NJ and was a life-long resident of Beachwood. Mike was a self-employed local flooring carpenter.

He is survived by his two children, Jaidyn Aeling and Savonnah Pansulla; his parents, William Pansulla and Maria Stolfi Pansulla; his brother, Christian and his wife Jessica Pansulla; and his sister, Tonianne and her husband Joseph Riccio. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Ann Stolfi. He was deeply loved by his friends and will be forever missed.

Memorial Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-8pm with a Memorial Service at 4pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation in Michael's memory to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
