Michael Scott Robinson
Michael Scott Robinson

Aberdeen - MICHAEL SCOTT ROBINSON passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2020, at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack. He was 63.

Born in Newark, he resided in Colonia before moving to Aberdeen 35 years ago.

An electronics installation technician, he worked for FBS Security for 30 years before retiring in 2008.

Michael loved baseball and coaching youth sports. He volunteered for many years with The Matawan Aberdeen Babe Ruth League both as a coach and Board Member. He was active in the Matawan High School Parents Club.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Linda (née Smoke) Robinson; son, Daniel Robinson and his wife Kaylie, and grand-daughter, Charlotte of Middletown; daughter, Elizabeth Haddad and her husband, Spencer, of Norwich, CT; brothers, Lawrence Robinson of Old Bridge and Richard Robinson and his wife, Allison, of Old Bridge and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Jerome and Jacqueline Robinson.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions can be made in Michael's memory to Shriner's Hospitals for Children.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
