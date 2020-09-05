1/1
Michael Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Smith

Michael Benjamin Smith, 32, of Aberdeen died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Red Bank, Michael was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Michael enjoyed a deep intellectual curiosity and spent many hours discussing religion and philosophy with his brother, uncle and friends. In the year leading up to his passing, he was teaching himself Latin and started playing the piano again. Michael earned an A.S. in Mathematics from Brookdale Community College and attended TCNJ studying electrical engineering prior to his open-heart surgery. He loved cats, enjoyed playing golf and poker, and was an excellent bowler, consistently scoring high average in leagues. Pop tarts were his favorite food during his time in home hospice - he said they reminded him of the many trips to Cape Cod where he, his family, and grandparents would spend vacations together.

Michael is survived by his parents, David and Judith Smith, his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Tara Smith, his niece Maria, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his beloved black cat, Spades

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's memory are requested to be made to Monmouth County SPCA at https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/

or Friends of Monmouth County Parks at https://www.friendsofmonmouthcountyparks.com/page.aspx?ID=3791






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved