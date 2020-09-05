Michael Smith
Michael Benjamin Smith, 32, of Aberdeen died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Red Bank, Michael was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Michael enjoyed a deep intellectual curiosity and spent many hours discussing religion and philosophy with his brother, uncle and friends. In the year leading up to his passing, he was teaching himself Latin and started playing the piano again. Michael earned an A.S. in Mathematics from Brookdale Community College and attended TCNJ studying electrical engineering prior to his open-heart surgery. He loved cats, enjoyed playing golf and poker, and was an excellent bowler, consistently scoring high average in leagues. Pop tarts were his favorite food during his time in home hospice - he said they reminded him of the many trips to Cape Cod where he, his family, and grandparents would spend vacations together.
Michael is survived by his parents, David and Judith Smith, his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Tara Smith, his niece Maria, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his beloved black cat, Spades
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's memory are requested to be made to Monmouth County SPCA at https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/
or Friends of Monmouth County Parks at https://www.friendsofmonmouthcountyparks.com/page.aspx?ID=3791