Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Michael Amato
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Church
Brick, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Amato


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Amato Obituary
Michael T. Amato

Lakewood - Michael T. Amato, age 85, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Abingdon Care and Rehab Center in Green Brook, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, he lived in Mercerville prior to moving to Lakewood 20 years ago. He worked as Director, Sales and Marketing for Congoleum in Mercerville, NJ before his retirement. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during 1952 - 1954. Michael was a parishioner of St. Dominic's Church in Brick.

Michael was preceded in death by his son Steven Amato and two brothers Salvatore and Primo. He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn (Fleming) Amato of Lakewood; his son Thomas Amato (Diane); two daughters Linda Amato and Christine LaSala (Daniel); 4 grandchildren, Steven (Holly), Christopher, David and Gregory; and sister-in-law Cecelia Amato.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday November 18, 2019 from 2-4 P.M and 7-9 P.M at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, brick. A funeral mass will be celebrated on November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's Church, Brick, followed by interment at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -