Michael T. Amato
Lakewood - Michael T. Amato, age 85, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Abingdon Care and Rehab Center in Green Brook, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, he lived in Mercerville prior to moving to Lakewood 20 years ago. He worked as Director, Sales and Marketing for Congoleum in Mercerville, NJ before his retirement. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during 1952 - 1954. Michael was a parishioner of St. Dominic's Church in Brick.
Michael was preceded in death by his son Steven Amato and two brothers Salvatore and Primo. He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn (Fleming) Amato of Lakewood; his son Thomas Amato (Diane); two daughters Linda Amato and Christine LaSala (Daniel); 4 grandchildren, Steven (Holly), Christopher, David and Gregory; and sister-in-law Cecelia Amato.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday November 18, 2019 from 2-4 P.M and 7-9 P.M at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, brick. A funeral mass will be celebrated on November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's Church, Brick, followed by interment at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019