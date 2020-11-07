Michael T. Borsari
Whiting - Michael T. Borsari, 75, of Whiting passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Mike worked for Holmdel Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a Detective. Born in New York, NY, he resided in Middletown before moving to Whiting 7 years ago. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1968. Mike was a member of the VFW Post 2179, Port Monmouth. Mike was an avid sports fan and enjoyed feeding the squirrels. Mike is survived by his wife Marsha, of 37 years, his daughters, Robin Borsari of Matawan, Tracy Yuhas of Belford, his grandchildren, Jonathan Borsari, Raquel & Brianna Yuhas and great-granddaughter, Ella Borsari. Memorial gathering 11am-1pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365.