1/
Michael T. Borsari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Borsari

Whiting - Michael T. Borsari, 75, of Whiting passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Mike worked for Holmdel Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a Detective. Born in New York, NY, he resided in Middletown before moving to Whiting 7 years ago. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1968. Mike was a member of the VFW Post 2179, Port Monmouth. Mike was an avid sports fan and enjoyed feeding the squirrels. Mike is survived by his wife Marsha, of 37 years, his daughters, Robin Borsari of Matawan, Tracy Yuhas of Belford, his grandchildren, Jonathan Borsari, Raquel & Brianna Yuhas and great-granddaughter, Ella Borsari. Memorial gathering 11am-1pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved