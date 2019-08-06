|
Michael T. Gilbert
Point Pleasant Beach - Michael T. Gilbert, 88, died on August 3, 2019 at the Laurelton Complete Care Facility in Brick following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife, Ruth (Polistina) Gilbert; son, Michael J. Gilbert and his wife, Judy Gilbert; grandson, Paul M. Kanitra; granddaughters Lauren Duggan, her husband Sean Duggan, and great-grandchildren Heath and Mae; Juliann O'Neill and her husband Pat O'Neill; Sarah Gilbert; sister-in-law, Marie Uhler, sister-in-law Claire Gilbert, and his four nieces and their respective families.
Born in Newark, the son of Michael and Helen Gilbert, he raised Michael and his daughter Michele, in Edison, NJ. More recently, he was a resident of Point Pleasant Beach.
In his early years, Michael would work various jobs, but it was his work at Nate Flusser's Furniture Store in Newark, that led him to a lifelong passion as a furniture salesman at Bambergers in Menlo Park, Huffman-Koos, and ultimately local furniture stores in Ocean/Monmouth Counties. He took much pride in his profession.
He truly relished time with his family and caring for his dog, Muffin and the various animals that would frequent his home for tasty treats. He was a generous man who always had his family in the forefront and supported the academic, athletic, and personal milestones of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing tennis, and participated in the sport into his 80's. His caregiving to his wife Ruth, who struggles with Alzheimer's, was a poignant display of love and dedication to his lifelong marriage partner of 67 years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9 from 12 noon until 1:30pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A prayer service will be conducted at 1:30pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of NJ, 1 AAA Drive Suite 203 Trenton, NJ 08691 www.efnj.com To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019