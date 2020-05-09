Michael T. Luscz
Michael T. Luscz

Neptune City - Neptune City - Michael T. Luscz, age 69, of Neptune City, passed away on Thursday, April 23,2020, at his home. Mr. Luscz was born and raised in Bayonne, NJ. He was a retired Railroad Supervisor at NWS Earle in Colts Neck and a Vietnam War veteran. He was predeceased by his wife, Leslie Wood, his parents; Stanley and Frances Luscz and his brother, David Luscz, of Bayonne. Surviving are his step-daughters; Rachel (née French) Weston of Neptune and Carey French of Neptune City, his grandchildren; Erin,Thomas,Ronan & Malachi McKnight, his seven cousins and extended family and friends.

Mr. Luscz will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
