Michael Towle Ham
Michael Towle Ham

Michael Towle Ham, 63, passed away peacefully in Bay City, Texas on June 26, 2020, with his beloved wife, Renate, at his side.

He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to the late James Goodwin Ham, Jr. (2014) and Lucia (Weber) Ham and was raised in Fair Haven, New Jersey.

Michael graduated from Christian Brothers Academy and was awarded a degree in Chemical Engineering with honors from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Michael worked for various engineering and petrochemical companies during his career, including Bechtel and Exxon. He was awarded a position with a NASA contractor working on the Space Shuttle while residing in Florida. This position was coveted by many but because of his unique qualifications Michael was selected from among many applicants. While living in Texas he was employed as an engineering consultant, with an expertise in process control, for various chemical companies.

Michael grew up on the Jersey Shore and was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and boating on the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers. Michael achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. As an Eagle Scout one achieves and understands the value of service to others, discipline, and leadership. Generally, this accomplishment of Eagle Scout takes 4-5 years.

His family knew Michael as a kind, gentle, devoted, and loving soul with the magnanimous capacity to cultivate friendships wherever he went. Michael was a devoted husband and animal lover and his presence will be dearly missed by all, including his cherished dog Bella.

Michael was predeceased by his father, James Goodwin Ham, Jr., and his brother, Richard Weber Ham (2014).

He leaves his loving wife of eleven years, Renate L. (Wittlich) Ham of Bay City, TX and two children, Michael Jr. and Andrea, from a previous marriage. He also leaves his mother, Lucia Weber Ham of Red Bank, NJ; his siblings and their spouses: Kathleen Ham Gadbois and Gerald Christopher Dillon of North Chatham, MA, James Goodwin Ham, III and Diane of Brielle, NJ, and Stephen Esson Ham and Elisa of Fair Haven, NJ. Also surviving are eight nieces and nephews.

All services are private and are entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael's memory to Christian Brothers Academy, 810 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.

Please visit Michael's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
