Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Michael Tsucalas
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's By the Sea Episcopal Church
804 Bay Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Island Heights - Michael George Tsucalas, 69, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away after a 12 year battle with cancer on February 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Michael was born in Jersey City, NJ to Dr. James C. Tsucalas and Marie T. Tsucalas (née Androulakis) on January 3, 1950. He graduated from William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City in 1968 and Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, PA in 1974.

He married his wife, Catherine, on September 22, 1979 at St. Mary's By the Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

He worked as Director of Operations for the D'Ambrosio Associates T/A McDonald's from 1974-2016. His love of travel led him to also working as a travel agent since 1992 for Fugazy Travel in Toms River and then Bay Head Travel. He was also very involved with his children's schools and education over the years. He served on the Island Heights Grade School PTA from 1988-2000 (alternating with his wife as President for all those years), served on the Central Regional School District Board of Education for four terms from 1997-2009, and served on the Island Heights Grade School Board of Education from 2009-2010.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie, and his brother-in-law, Robert Merrell. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Catherine, son Michael II and daughter-in-law Erica, son Matthew, grandchildren Matthew II, Avery, and soon-to-be born Michael III, sister Theresa Merrell of Michigan, brother Chris Tsucalas and sister-in-law Mary Ann of Columbia, Maryland, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Laurie Clayton and Greg Tombs of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. His kindness, wit, and support for everyone he cared for will be remembered by anyone lucky enough to know him.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's By the Sea Episcopal Church - 804 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Mary's Table" at St. Mary's By The Sea.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019
