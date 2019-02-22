Services
Michael Urban, Sr.

Howell - Michael Urban, Sr., 77, of Howell Township, passed away on February 20, 2019 at University Medical Center at Princeton. He was born in Carteret, and was a lifelong resident of Howell Township.

Mr. Urban was employed at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 1996. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Federici's South Restaurant, Howell Township, working in the kitchen making soups and sauces, and doing maintenance.

If ever you needed a helping hand, he would be there. His pride was his yard.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann DeNardo, and Mary Kerestan, and his brother Andrew Urban.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Gwen Booth Urban; his son Michael Urban, Jr. and his wife Heidi, Howell Township; two grandchildren, Daniel and Ashley; his mother-in-law, Doris Booth, and his sister-in-law, Tracey Booth, both of Port Monmouth; his brother, John Urban, Toms River; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be private. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019
