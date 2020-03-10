|
Michael Velazquez
Neptune - Michael Velazquez, of Neptune, passed away March 7, 2020. He was 53 years old.
Michael is survived by his parents Ada and Miguel; his son Michael Rivera; his grandson Michael Rivera Jr.; his sister Carmine White; his lifetime partner Teresa Flores; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and his treasured dogs Millie and Zena.
Visitation will be held March 12,2020 from 9am -12pm with a service to follow at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020