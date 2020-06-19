Michael Venezia
VENEZIA, MICHAEL R., 90, of Sea Oaks, in Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away on June 17, 2020, at home. He was born on February 15, 1930 in Fanwood, N.J. and raised in Plainfield, N.J. Mike graduated from Plainfield High School, attended Union Junior College and Newark College of Engineering. He spent 4 years in the Navy as an Aircraft Structural Mechanic, during the Korean War. He was president of Trimech Corp., a mechanical contracting firm in Paramus, N.J., did estimating, drafting and job management, retiring in 1987. While in business Michael lived in Oakland, N.J. After retiring, Michael and Ester moved to Barnegat Light, N.J. and spent 20 years volunteering at Southern Ocean County Hospital and Southern Ocean Medical Center, in Manahawkin, N.J.
Michael loved building balsa wood model airplanes, woodworking, metal work, sail boating, going to the beach, playing tennis, walking, ballroom dancing and spending time with his family.
Mike was survived by his loving wife Esther (nee Adams) of 66 years, his son Michael F. Venezia and his wife Sandra, daughter Jane Conley and husband John, grandchildren Caitlin, Kevin and Lexi Conley, and Micah Mucklow and husband Rich, great-grandchildren Emily, Aiden, and Juliette Mucklow. Memorial donations may be made to Southern Ocean County Medical Center, Manahawkin, N.J., or the local food pantry. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences or more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.