Michael W. Higgins
Whiting - Michael W. Higgins, 78, of Whiting, NJ passed away on June 26, 2020 at Whiting Healthcare Center. Michael was born on July 29, 1941 in Elizabeth. In 1964, he married Loretta, his wife of 56 years. As a young man, he was a self-employed Fruit & Produce vendor. He then worked as a manager at Madison Square Garden in NYC, but later went back to his true passion of Fruit & Produce. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Mike had a great sense of humor and a very generous heart.
He is survived by his wife Loretta; son Angelo; daughter Loretta Argento and her husband Robert; 6 grandchildren, Robby, Gabby, Liah, Laci, Hailee and Hunter; 4 great-granddaughters; and his brothers Joseph, Bill, and Charles.
Private cremation. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd., Whiting is handling arrangements. To post a tribute, visit www.andersoncampellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.