|
|
Michael W. Kozzi
Sarasota, FL - 10/21/1940-3/16/2020
Michael W. Kozzi, 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 following an 18 year battle with Parkinson Disease. Mike was a long time resident of Toms River, NJ and a snowbird for the last 9 years before moving to a skilled care facility in Sarasota.
Mike was born in Newark, NJ and was a son of the late Michael Kozzi & the late Helen Kozzi (Zamieroska). He was a loving husband to Judith A Kozzi whom he married on August 29, 1965.
Mike was a teacher, administrator and basketball coach at St.Joseph/Monsignor Donovan High School (now Donovan Catholic), Toms River, NJ for 42 years.
Celebration of Life and memorial service to be arranged at a future date. Go to www.toalebrothers.com to view full obituary and send condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020