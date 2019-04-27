Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 288-9000
Michael Whitby

Michael Whitby Obituary
Michael Whitby

Toms River - Michael Whitby, of Toms River, age 67, passed away peacefully at Toms River Community Memorial on April 23rd surrounded by loved ones.

He will be deeply missed and cherished. Per Michael's wishes, his services were held privately. Please link to the full obituary below; helping us celebrate his life. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd. Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019
