Michael Yaccarino
Coram, NY - Michael Yaccarino age 82 passed away peacefully at home in Coram, NY, on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, spent his chilhood in Asbury Park, his young adulthood in Neptune, and moved to Point Pleasant in 1971. He relocated to Long Island, NY, six years ago to be close to his family and loving grandchildren.
Michael attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1961.
He was the proprietor of M&P Auto Body in Neptune for 38 years and later took on the family business, EV Auto Sales, also in Neptune.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Louis Yaccarino and one brother, Samuel Yaccarino. He is survived by one daughter, Kristen Yaccarino and her husband David Mims, 4 grandchildren; Ethan, Lucian, Olen, and Adelaide Yaccarino- Mims, along with one sister, Phyllis Glab and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5-8 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 am, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Mother of Mercy Parish). Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020