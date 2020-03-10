Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Michael Yaccarino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Mother of Mercy Parish)
Asbury Avenue and Pine St
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Rt. 66 East
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Yaccarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Yaccarino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Yaccarino Obituary
Michael Yaccarino

Coram, NY - Michael Yaccarino age 82 passed away peacefully at home in Coram, NY, on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, spent his chilhood in Asbury Park, his young adulthood in Neptune, and moved to Point Pleasant in 1971. He relocated to Long Island, NY, six years ago to be close to his family and loving grandchildren.

Michael attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1961.

He was the proprietor of M&P Auto Body in Neptune for 38 years and later took on the family business, EV Auto Sales, also in Neptune.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Louis Yaccarino and one brother, Samuel Yaccarino. He is survived by one daughter, Kristen Yaccarino and her husband David Mims, 4 grandchildren; Ethan, Lucian, Olen, and Adelaide Yaccarino- Mims, along with one sister, Phyllis Glab and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5-8 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 am, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Mother of Mercy Parish). Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -