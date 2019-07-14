Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church
Highlands, NJ
Tinton Falls - Michael Leahy, age 56, of Tinton Falls died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Booker Cancer Center, of Red Bank.

The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16 at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, Highlands. Cremation services will be private.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 15 from 03:00-06:00pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC,Leonardo, NJ.

To read the whole text of the obituary please visit www.JohnPCondonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
