|
|
Micheal Leahy
Tinton Falls - Michael Leahy, age 56, of Tinton Falls died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Booker Cancer Center, of Red Bank.
The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16 at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, Highlands. Cremation services will be private.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 15 from 03:00-06:00pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC,Leonardo, NJ.
To read the whole text of the obituary please visit www.JohnPCondonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019