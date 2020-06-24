Michele Bianco
Michele Bianco, 55, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Bayonne and settled in Howell in 1992. Michele adored her family and dogs. She loved her home and where she lived, especially being close to the beach and the shore.
Michele is predeceased by both of her parents, John and Gloria Marchitto Petriello; and her sister, Mary Petriello. She is survived by her husband, Salvatore Bianco, Sr.; and her children, Salvatore Bianco, Jr., Christopher Bianco, Kayla Bianco, and James Bianco all of Howell; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Entombment will take place in St. Gabriel's Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum, Marlboro. For those who desire, donations in memory of Michele may be made to The Kidney & Urology Foundations of America, 63 West Main Street - Suite G, Freehold, New Jersey, 07728. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Michele Bianco, 55, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Bayonne and settled in Howell in 1992. Michele adored her family and dogs. She loved her home and where she lived, especially being close to the beach and the shore.
Michele is predeceased by both of her parents, John and Gloria Marchitto Petriello; and her sister, Mary Petriello. She is survived by her husband, Salvatore Bianco, Sr.; and her children, Salvatore Bianco, Jr., Christopher Bianco, Kayla Bianco, and James Bianco all of Howell; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Entombment will take place in St. Gabriel's Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum, Marlboro. For those who desire, donations in memory of Michele may be made to The Kidney & Urology Foundations of America, 63 West Main Street - Suite G, Freehold, New Jersey, 07728. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.