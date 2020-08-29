1/1
Michele D. Bradby
Michele D. Bradby

Ocean Township - Michele D. Bradby, 42, of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on August 14 surrounded by her loving family at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Michele worked as a counter person at Franks Deli in Asbury Park for the past nine years. She was full of life and enjoyed telling stories and laughing with all of her customers. Prior to that, she worked at the Asbury Park Press. She was born in Neptune and lived in Bradley Beach and Asbury Park before moving to Ocean Township two years ago. She was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and love her eleven cats.

She was predeceased by her mother Rose Marie Damanio. She is survived by her husband of fifteen years Jamaine Bradby, her father Roger Hall, her sister Yvonne Navarro and brother Michael Visian, her nephews Brian and Vincent and several aunts.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 2 to 4 PM with a celebration of life service at 4 at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home 801D Street, Belmar NJ. If you would like to assist in Michele's final expenses please click the gofundme link gf.me/u/ytrrt8.

To send condolences to the family or for further information please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home
