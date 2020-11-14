Michele Ilaria Walker
Brielle - Michele (Ilaria) Walker of Brielle passed away peacefully on November 13th, after a year long battle with cancer. She grew up in Colts Neck and attended St. Leo Grammar School, St. John Vianney High School, and graduated with a finance degree from Stockton State College in 1982.
She enjoyed a successful career as a mortgage banker over the years but also was involved with interior design during the years that she was focused on raising her two daughters. She was also a real estate agent aiding her husband's real estate career.
Michele always put her family and friends first, and was the primary care giver for both her father and father-in-law in their times of need. She was involved in coaching biddy basketball in Brielle for ten years, where it was rumored that she was an All-American collegiate basketball player. Michele was one that would not hesitate to sacrifice her own free-time for the benefit of others whom she loved.
Michele was predeceased by her son Kenneth L. Walker IV, and her parents Tom and Janet Ilaria.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Kip, her daughters; Lindsay Renfroe (Shane) and Johanna Walker (Garrett), her brother Greg Ilaria (Barbara) and sister Gina Kennedy (Rob), as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall.
Due to Gov. Murphy's Covid-19 restrictions, there are limitations on capacity at the funeral home, guests are asked to briefly greet the family for the visitation and exit the building. Face-coverings must be worn to enter the building.
In lieu of flowers, her family specifically requests donations be made to Interfaith Neighbors, 810 4th Ave., Asbury Park in her memory.
