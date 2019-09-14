|
Michele Lassen
Cliffwood - Michele Lassen, age 57, of Cliffwood, New Jersey passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019. Michele was a loving and caring wife and daughter. She was special to everyone that knew her and will be greatly missed. Michele attended Monmouth University receiving her B.A. and M.B.A. After working for United Jersey Bank she worked for Monmouth University in the capacity of Associate Director of Alumni Affairs for 17 years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish.
Michele is survived by her loving husband, Mark, of 29 years; her parents, Frank and Donna, and her much loved Shih tzu, Delilah. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Edna Lassen; sister-in-law, Jeanette, and her husband, Gary; her brother-in-law, Foster, and his wife, Phyllis; her brother-in-law, Wayne, and his wife, Linda; and her brother-in-law, Eric. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, many caring cousins and wonderful friends who cherished her. Michele was predeceased by her grandparents, Frank and Mary Raffa and Frank and Josephine Banafato and her father-in-law, Foster Lassen.
Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey and Monday, 9:15 AM at the funeral home with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's RC Church, Keyport, N.J. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
To offer the family online condolences or for directions to the funeral home, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Donations will be greatly appreciated in her name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 820, Browns Mills, N.J. 08015.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019